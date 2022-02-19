Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.73. 15,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,521. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 180,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

