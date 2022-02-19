Wesley D. Kremer Sells 15,083 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RTX opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

