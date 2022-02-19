Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. Western Digital reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

