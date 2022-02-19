Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $107.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,478. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.