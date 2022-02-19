Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Shares Down 33.3%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 2,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.