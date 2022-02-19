Whitecap Resources Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0176 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGYF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

