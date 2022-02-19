William Blair Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.