Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $168.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Wingstop stock opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.30. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

