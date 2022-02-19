Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,513 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $38,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

