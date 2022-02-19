WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to post sales of $51.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $253.25 million, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $258.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WM Technology.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

