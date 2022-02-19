Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $216.95

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $216.95 and last traded at $217.79, with a volume of 44826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.31.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.71 and a 200-day moving average of $262.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,383.26, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $6,966,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

