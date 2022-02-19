Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 8,055 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 73.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Loews by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Loews by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 9.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

