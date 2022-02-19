Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

Shares of HUBS opened at $497.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

