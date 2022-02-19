Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Altice USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $379,200 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

