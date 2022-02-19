Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after buying an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

