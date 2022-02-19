Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after acquiring an additional 287,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

