Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 98,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.