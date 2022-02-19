XSGD Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $188.47 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.07 or 0.06838877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,880.15 or 0.99718059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00049656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051330 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 251,101,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

