Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

