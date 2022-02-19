Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $53.58, but opened at $51.02. Yandex shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 48,556 shares.

YNDX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $156,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at about $79,343,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

