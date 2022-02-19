yAxis (YAXIS) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. yAxis has a market capitalization of $547,659.10 and $3,480.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.64 or 0.06828652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,994.62 or 1.00090085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

