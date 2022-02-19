Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,729 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Yelp by 661.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $20,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.