YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $111.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

