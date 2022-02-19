Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

DAO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAO traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $11.85. 164,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.71. Youdao has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

