Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Update

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile
Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.
