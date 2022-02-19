Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Update

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.