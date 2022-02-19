Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report sales of $28.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.46 million to $28.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $109.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.99 million to $109.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.39 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

NYSE LAW traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.67. 1,307,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

