Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report sales of $29.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $104.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $104.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $145.57 million, with estimates ranging from $142.23 million to $148.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of RADI opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 9,128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,880,000 after acquiring an additional 622,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,036,000 after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $57,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,219,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

