Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Valens’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valens.

VLNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,680. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

