Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.57. Walmart posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

