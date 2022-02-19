Zacks: Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.84 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

