Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.00) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMMB shares. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

CMMB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 57,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,511. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $131.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

