Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE:NFG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.68. 614,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.