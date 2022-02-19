Zacks: Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $21.57. 377,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,314. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.