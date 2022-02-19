Zacks: Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $21.57. 377,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,314. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239,376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

