Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.38. Timken posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.09. 282,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

