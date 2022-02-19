Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 565,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

