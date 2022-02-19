Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Brickell Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Brickell Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,779,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

