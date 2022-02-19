Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.45. 6,473,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,311. Cerner has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.