Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
