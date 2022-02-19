Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.34 Million

Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $138.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $143.38 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $587.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $647.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $616.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $721.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.05.

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.311 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,725,000 after buying an additional 311,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,865,000 after buying an additional 192,982 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

