Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONN. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

SONN stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.57. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 629,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

