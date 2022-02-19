Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Tapestry posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 3,195,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

