Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report sales of $320.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.20 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $320.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ICUI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.34. 317,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,093. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $222.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 187,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

