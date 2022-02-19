Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $858.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report sales of $858.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $876.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $757.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.38. 339,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average is $136.62. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $113.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

