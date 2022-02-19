Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LivaNova by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in LivaNova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $71.02 on Monday. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

