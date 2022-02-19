Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,906,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

