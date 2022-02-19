Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $621.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.