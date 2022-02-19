Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Sell

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $11,854,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

