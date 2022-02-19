Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Hold

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

RLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

RLMD opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $482.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

