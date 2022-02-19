Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “
Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
