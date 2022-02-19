Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTVE. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

PTVE opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

